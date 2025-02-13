Farah Khan’s cook Dilip thrilled by Gautam Adani’s Mangal Seva initiative

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Choreographer-director Farah Khan has shared a funny video featuring her house help Dilip as she lauded the Mangal Seva initiative by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

On Thursday, Farah took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel in which her house help Dilip can be seen tickling the funny bone as he expressed his wish to get married again to enjoy the benefits of the Mangal Seva initiative which has been put in action owing to the wedding celebrations of Gautam Adani’s son Jeet with Diva Shah.

In the video, Farah said, “Dilip! What are you doing? Marriage again? Why are you getting married again?”.

To this Dilip replied, “Adani sir is giving Rs 10 lakhs”.

Farah then said, “ He is not giving it for your marriage. He is giving it to a good cause. Let me tell you. Adani ji's son Jeet Adani has just got married to Diva. Look how nicely they have got married. Because other people spend a lot of money on marriages. So, in their marriage, the Adani family has started Mangal Seva. So, the newly married women, who are specially abled, they have given Rs 10 lakhs to all of them”.

Dilip then asked her, “When will I get it?”. To which Farah replied, “Are you newly married? No, right? Are you specially abled? Are you a woman?”

Dilip then again delivered a punchline as he said, “No, I will become one”.

Farha said, “That's it. I will become one. This man will do anything for money. But on a serious note, guys. Everyone spends money on their own marriage. But spending money on your own marriage for someone else. Now, that's a great initiative. So, all the best. And congratulations to Jeet and Diva and the entire Adani family for starting Mangal Seva”.

She then told Dilip, “You are not eligible for this. Run away from here”.

She added, “Ignore him, guys”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.