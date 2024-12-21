Farah Khan, the new ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ host love to explore new cuisines

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who runs a successful YouTube channel producing majorly food content, has come onboard as the host of the cooking based reality show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’. Farah shared that she loves experimenting with recipes, and exploring new cuisines.

Farah Khan’s YouTube is known for producing relatable food stories and interpersonal anecdotes. Known for her straightforward and brutally honest feedback, this makes Farah the toughest critic in the kitchen. She doesn't mince words, even when it comes to celebrities. With her sharp comments and witty one-liners, she will keep the contestants on their toes, making them accountable for every dish they create.

Talking about the same, Farah said, “I’ve always been an avid foodie, I enjoy experimenting with recipes, exploring new cuisines, and adding my own twist. I’ve channelled my love for food by starting my own digital cooking channel. When I was approached to host ‘Celebrity MasterChef’, I jumped at the opportunity. Not only do I adore the format, but I've also had the pleasure of being friends with our fabulous Chef Judges, the talented Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna”.

She further mentioned, “I was part of the MasterChef family when it first came to India, and I’m well acquainted with most of the incredible celebrity lineup that we have this season, so it's going to be a wild ride! As host, I'm excited to bring the heat to the MasterChef kitchen. Expect straightforward, brutally honest feedback because 'Celebrity MasterChef par seeti Farah bajayegi’, the pressure is on, and only the best will shine”.

The makers have promised a stellar lineup of celebrity contestants. With their reputations on the line, your favourite faces will trade in their scripts and acting chops for aprons and whisks as they battle it out in the kitchen and facing tough challenges.

‘Celebrity MasterChef’ is set to drop soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

