Fan's murder: K’taka HC reserves order on jailed actor Darshan’s bail plea

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail petition of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan after completing arguments and counterarguments.

The Bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, will pronounce the order on the bail plea on Wednesday.

Senior counsel C.V. Nagesh, appearing for the jailed actor stated that Darshan is suffering from severe back pain, which is causing numbness in his legs.

He added that if the condition persists, Darshan could face further health complications.

Nagesh explained that there is an issue with a disc that is obstructing blood flow, making surgery unavoidable for Darshan, as it cannot be treated by other means.

He noted that the health issue was not mentioned when the initial bail plea was submitted, but has since worsened, prompting them to seek bail on medical grounds.

He argued that everyone has the right to health, and under these circumstances, regardless of the charges, bail should be granted.

Nagesh also referenced Supreme Court judgments that support this right.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), Prasanna Kumar, opposed the bail, stating that the doctors who examined Darshan indicated only potential future complications.

In the previous report, the doctors noted that there was no serious health issue at present.

Kumar added that while there was a problem with Darshan’s hip, it has since been stabilised.

He also pointed out that the doctor’s report lacks details about the nature of the surgery, the duration of treatment, and the location where the surgery will be performed.

Counsel Nagesh clarified that Darshan is a native of Mysuru and has previously received treatment at Apollo Hospital there, where he intends to be treated again.

He added that none of the case’s witnesses were based in Mysuru.

The Bench observed that even undertrials have a right to health and questioned the SPP about considering the latest health report.

Darshan is hoping to get bail before Diwali as the Karnataka High Court is taking up his appeal petition on Wednesday.

Experts also indicated that the jailed actor is most likely to get bail on health grounds.

Darshan’s wife, son and family and fans are keenly awaiting his release as he has been lodged in prison for the last four months.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor for his relationship with Pavithra Gowda despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced.

He is facing three FIRs in this connection. The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4 in the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.