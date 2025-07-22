Fan pressure led Adam Sandler to bring back ‘Happy Gilmore’ after over three decades

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Adam Sandler is all set to bring back the second installment of “Happy Gilmore” after nearly 30 years due to constant fan pressure.

Sandler confirmed the long-anticipated sequel during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, 21 July, and explained fans of the golf spoof film had consistently asked about a follow-up to the 1996 comedy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “When I walk(ed) down the street a lotta times people (would) say, ‘You ever gonna do Happy Gilmore 2?’ And for 28 years, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? No.’ And then all of a sudden, I was like, ‘Maybe’... people kept asking. And then it just felt right.”

In Happy Gilmore 2, the 58-year-old actor and comedian reprises his role as the foul-mouthed, hockey-loving golfer.

The actor said about how the follow-up film picks up at a more turbulent time in the character’s life: “His life isn’t perfect right now – at least at the beginning of the movie. And he’s a family man, and he’s gettin’ back into the golf game.”

The new cast includes returning co-stars Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen, along with newcomers such as NFL star Travis Kelce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and several professional golfers.

When asked how such a wide-ranging ensemble was assembled, Sandler said: “I don’t know how it happened. We wrote ‘em stuff and everybody was kind enough to come. And everybody in it did a great job.”

The actor added: “Every day someone cool would show up and we’d hang out.”

Christopher, who returns as villainous Shooter McGavin, said earlier this year Adam and Netflix had “outdone themselves” with the sequel.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: “What I love about Adam Sandler is his heart. He’s got so much love for people... and he’s done some amazing work in the last few years. So I’m very happy for him.”

Pressed for plot details, Christopher said he had signed a non-disclosure agreement, adding: “This is kind of a big deal.”

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on 25 July.

