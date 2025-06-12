Fan event for Rana Daggubati's 'Rana Naidu Season 2' cancelled amidst Air India crash

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) In light of the horrific Air India crash, the makers of the forthcoming drama, "Rana Naidu Season 2" decided to call off the fan and media event scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, "In light of the tragic news concerning the Air India flight, and in solidarity with the families of those impacted, we have made a decision to cancel today’s fan and media event of Rana Naidu Season 2."

Offering their condolences to the victims of the plane crash, they added, "Our hopes and prayers are with the families of those affected by this devastating news."

Season two of the beloved show "Rana Naidu" is scheduled to stream on Netflix from June 13.

Created and directed by Karan Anshuman, along with Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra, "Rana Naidu" has been backed by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global.

The show will enjoy a powerhouse ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea, along with others.

Prior to this, Salman Khan canceled his press conference as the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League. He was supposed to attend the event along with ISRL's co-founders, Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande.

Revealing the decision, the organizers shared a press note that read, “As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date.”

Air India Flight AI171 which was on its way from Ahmedabad to London crashed just after takeoff.

The Dreamliner had 242 people on board in total.

The rescue operation is underway by the authorities. Additionally, they are also trying to zero in on the cause of the unfortunate incident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.