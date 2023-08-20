Fake gold racket: Assam police arrest two Punjab residents

Guwahati, August 20 (IANS): In a bid against the nexus of fake gold in Assam, the police arrested two persons in Sonitpur district, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested persons are native of Amritsar in Punjab. They have been identified as Harprit Singh and Balakrishna Dosa.

The police conducted an operation in the Gohpur area of the district and arrested the duo. Fake gold that weighs around 1.55 kg were recovered from the possession of two persons.

A senior police officer of Gohpur police station told IANS: “The arrested individuals have come from Amritsar and went to a place in Lakhimpur district to buy fake gold. They bought around 1.55 kg of gold and were heading towards Guwahati. We intercepted their vehicle on Saturday night and seized the fake gold.”

He said that the fake gold bars were kept hidden in the vehicle in which the duo was travelling. The arrested persons confessed that they arrived here to buy fake gold from a group operating in Lakhimpur.

“We have launched a manhunt to nab the gang involved in selling the fake gold in Lakhimpur. Meanwhile, the arrested duo was interrogated and they will be produced before the court,” the officer added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.