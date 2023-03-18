Fairly widespread light to moderate rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, March 18 (IANS) Weather was inclement in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Saturday that fairly widespread light to moderate rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Fairly widespread light to moderate rain is likely in J&K during the 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 6.8, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 1.3 and Leh minus 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.2, Katra 13, Batote 6.1, Banihal 4.4 and Bhaderwah 7 as the minimum temperature.

