FA seek extended ban for Millwall's goalie Roberts after horror challenge on Mateta

London, March 5 (IANS) The Football Association (FA) are seeking a longer ban for Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts for his challenge on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the FA Cup fifth-round tie.

The goalkeeper was set for a standard three game suspension for the challenge, which saw Mateta being subbed off and requiring 25 stitches in his left ear, but now could face a longer time on the sidelines.

"The FA has submitted a claim seeking to increase Liam Roberts' sanction following his sending off in the FA Cup tie between Millwall and Crystal Palace on Saturday, 1 March.

"The goalkeeper was sent off for serious foul play around the sixth minute. The FA claims that in the circumstances the standard punishment for this offence is clearly insufficient. Liam Roberts has until Thursday, 6 March, to provide a response,” read the statement by the FA.

The case will be heard by an independent regulatory commission, which will decide if the standard ban should not be imposed. They will also determine the new punishment if the claim is successful. If the appeal is unsuccessful, Roberts will serve the standard punishment.

Millwall in return replied with a statement of their own, claiming they are in full support of the goalie, who has been subjected to ‘horrendous online abuse.’

“Millwall Football Club acknowledges the FA’s statement and will continue to support Liam who has been subjected to horrendous online abuse since Saturday’s collision,” it said in a statement.

The incident took place in the ninth minute of the FA Cup clash, which Palace won 3-1, and saw Roberts miss out on the 0-2 loss against Bristol City. During the game on Tuesday, Millwall fans also showed their support by breaking out into a loud applaud in the ninth minute to show their support for the goalkeeper.

Earlier in the week, Milwall had slammed back on abuse and believed certain news organisations’ were indulging in "character assassination".

"The club are disgusted by abuse directed towards goalkeeper Liam Roberts following Saturday’s unfortunate collision with Jean-Philippe Mateta.

“The reporting on the matter, as well as disgraceful suggestions made by certain news organisations and high-profile figures within the sport that Liam intended to harm Jean-Philippe, has contributed to the unwarranted character assassination of Liam and fuelled abhorrent online abuse towards him," the club had said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.