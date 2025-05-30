FA fines West Ham United for homophobic chants by supporters in match vs Chelsea

London, May 30 (IANS) West Ham United have confirmed that the Club has been sanctioned by The Football Association (FA), following the conduct of supporters at the Premier League away fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 3, about homophobic chanting by a large group of supporters.

An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an action plan, a 120,000-pound fine, and a warning over future conduct, after the Club admitted the charge of misconduct, in relation to abusive, offensive, discriminatory, and homophobic chanting by supporters.

“Homophobic chanting, which in this case amounted to the commission of a criminal offence, is not consistent with the values and beliefs of West Ham United and the vast majority of the Club’s supporters. The Club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory, abusive, and insulting behaviour, and those identified will, in addition to any criminal charges they face, be issued with Club bans.

“West Ham United unequivocally condemns all forms of offensive and discriminatory conduct and remains committed to working with The FA and all relevant stakeholders to eradicate such behaviour to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all supporters,” read the statement by the club.

The Club confirmed it has already set in motion tangible actions to review and strengthen existing initiatives to continue to be strategic and proactive in the prevention and detection of any potential discriminatory or inappropriate words or behaviour in the future, at both home and away fixtures.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) did not behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.

“West Ham United FC subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed the club's sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them can be read below,” read the statement by the FA.

