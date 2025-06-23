Ezra Miller’s considering coming back to Hollywood ‘on tentative grounds’

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) Actor Ezra Miller, who was seen at the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival last month, revealed they is considering returning to Hollywood “on tentative grounds”.

The “Asking for It” actor recently said they’ve considered returning to Hollywood “on tentative grounds” after friend and director Lynne Ramsay “asked me to come” to Cannes in support of the world premiere of her film “Die My Love,” reports deadline.com.

“I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay—who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers,” they told Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale.

“I’m working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that her and I are writing together.”

Miller added: “I’ve been writing a lot, because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me.”

The Fantastic Beasts actor said Cannes was a “tough re-entry point” after they were the subject of several incidents going back to 2020, including assault, harassment, burglary and the reported grooming of an 18-year-old, whose father withdrew the complaint last August.

“Not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things I did and a lot of things that happened in that time, but I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss,” added Miller.

After a temporary harassment order was lifted against Miller by a Massachusetts court following allegations that they behaved inappropriately around her 12-year old child, the actor told they were “very grateful” for the order, claiming that the woman was “seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance.”

“I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action,” added Miller in June 2023.

