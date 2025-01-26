'Extremely grateful for recognition': Zydus Lifesciences Chairman elated over Padma Bhushan honour

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, Pankaj Patel, on Sunday thanked the Government for bestowing Padma Bhushan upon him, and said he was “extremely grateful for the recognition”.

Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, has been conferred with Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards by the Central Government.

“I would like to thank the Government of India for this great honour and humbly accept this recognition. It is a journey that started over 7 decades ago when my father started out as an entrepreneur to contribute to nation-building and making India self-reliant in life sciences. This commitment to science, health and innovation always inspired me,” Pankaj Patel said in a statement.

“I am fortunate to have 27,000 people at Zydus as a part of this journey working on putting India at the forefront of innovation with path-breaking discoveries that bridge unmet healthcare needs. I consider myself extremely honoured to be part of these exciting transformative years of the Indian Life Science Industry,” he added.

“We are taking a leap into the future with the convergence of health, digital advancement, and technology. Innovation from India will bring critical access to affordable health care and empower people to lead healthier and more fulfilled lives,” Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj Patel said.

“I'm extremely grateful for this recognition. I dedicate this to all Indian pharmacists, scientists, and researchers who have made India self-reliant in health science and are co-creating a future that India will lead with innovation, advancement in medtech, and digital technology for betterment in terms of patient care and health care at large,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the Central government announced the conferment of the prestigious Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the country.

A total of 139 individuals have been recognised for their exceptional and distinguished service in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil services, and more.

These prestigious awards are conferred by the President of India during ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically held around March or April each year.

For 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including one duo case (where the award is counted as one). The awards list includes seven Padma Vibhushans, 19 Padma Bhushans, and 113 Padma Shris.

Among the recipients, 23 are women. The list also features 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, as well as 13 posthumous awardees.

