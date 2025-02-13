Exclusive! Kailash Kher says his song ‘Adinath Shambhu’ is dedicated to spirit of Mahashivratri

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher has announced his upcoming track "Adinath Shambhu," which is set to release in honor of the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Kher shared, “The Adinath Shambhu song is being recorded in honor of Mahashivratri, and the best part is that my elder brother, Shantanu Mukherjee—whom we fondly call Shaan—is leading this project. He is the pride of our industry and our hearts. This song is dedicated to Lord Bholenath, Adinath Shambhu.”

“Another special thing about this song is that Meenal Nigam, the sister of Sonu Nigam, is also involved. She is like a sister to us as well. Agam Sahab is also here, and with their presence, our studio, Kailasa, feels even more blessed. It’s a beautiful moment. Shaan Bhai has started the recording, and we will now layer the track. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful composition. Some songs are crafted purely from the mind, but spiritual songs—especially those dedicated to Mahadev—have a different energy. When we sing such songs, they feel elevated, as if they are divinely inspired. This is a special moment, and we are looking forward to the next steps in dubbing,” Kailash added.

Shaan also opened up about the unique collaboration on his upcoming devotional track, where multiple renowned singers came together for the playback. When asked about the importance of this collaboration, the singer shared that while many songs feature multiple singers, what makes this particular track special is the deep, familial bond they all share.

“Many songs have been recorded with multiple singers, but what makes this song special is the familial bond we share. I have known Sonu Bhai for many years, and we have always had a unique connection. My father and Agam Ji had also met in the past, so there’s a deep-rooted connection between our families. When I heard that Sonu's sister, Meenal Ji, was producing this song, I was thrilled to be a part of it. And recording this song at Kailasa Studio makes it even more special. This studio has witnessed many kinds of musical creations, but for a song dedicated to Mahashivratri, this is the perfect place,” Shaan mentioned.

