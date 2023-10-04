‘Excited parents’ Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira welcome baby girl

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) TV personality couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, who were also seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 9’, have announced the birth of their first bundle of joy, a baby girl.

Rochelle and Keith took to Instagram, where they shared a post about their newborn. They shared a video, which mentioned that the baby was born on October 1.

“Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl , Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023.Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love youAnd thanks @vasavi.todifor this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27#blessed #firstchild #excitedparents #babygirl,” they captioned the clip, which shows the tiny feet of their baby.

Rochelle and Keith dated each other for a long time before tying the knot in February 2018.

Rochelle has also worked in reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5’ and ‘Nach Baliye 9’.

Keith appeared in a music video ‘Shake It Daddy’ with Ayesha Taki and played the lead role in the TV Show ‘Dekho Magar Pyaar Se’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’.

