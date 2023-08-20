Ex-UP MLA held for assaulting wife in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 20 (IANS) Former MLA Brijesh Prajapati has been arrested after his wife lodged an FIR against him at the PGI police station in Lucknow for allegedly creating a nuisance at his in-laws’ house on Saturday.

On the complaint of his wife, an FIR was registered against Prajapati, who had quit BJP to join SP last year. His wife accused him of assaulting her and her family members.

Rana Rajesh Singh, SHO, PGI police station, said that action has been taken against the accused for disturbing the peace in the area.

In her complaint, Shalini Prajapati said that she lives with her parents at Kumharmandi. She was at home with her children and her parents when around Friday midnight, they heard the sound of something hitting the gate.

As she moved out, she saw Brijesh hitting the gate with his car several times. She reached the gate to stop Brijesh and in the meantime, her children and other people also came out of the house. On being stopped from entering the house, Brajesh tried to run over the car on her and the children, she said.

Subsequently, Shalini called the police control room and two policemen reached the spot to control the situation.

