Ex-UP MLA gets 5-yr jail term

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 19 (IANS) The MP-MLA magistrate court of Prayagraj has awarded a five-year sentence to former MLA Vijay Mishra for opening fire in an election meeting in Phoolpur area of Prayagraj in 2009.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on his gunner, Sanjay Maurya, who was attached with Mishra at that time.

Mishra was an SP MLA from the Gyanpur Assembly constituency in Bhadohi district.

One person had sustained injury in the firing incident after which an FIR was lodged at the Phoolpur police station.

During investigation, it came to light that the fire was shot from the carbine of Vijay Mishra's gunner. However, during further investigation, the carbine, which was provided by the government to the gunner, was recovered from Vijay Mishra, which amounted to a criminal offence under the Arms Act.

After hearing the defence and the prosecution and examining the evidence on record, the MP/MLA court magistrate Navneet Singh convicted Vijay Mishra, holding him liable for punishment.

The maximum sentence of five years was awarded to Mishra under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

His gunner was fined Rs 1,000 under Section 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Vijay Mishra is presently lodged in Agra jail, accused in a number of cases include a rape case.

