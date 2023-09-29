Ex-Argentina boss Sampaoli leaves Flamengo

Rio De Janeiro, Sep 29 (IANS) Former Chile and Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has been sacked as head coach of Flamengo after a turbulent period in charge of the Brazilian Serie A club.

The decision comes four days after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Sao Paulo in the Copa do Brasil final and follows a poor run of results in other competitions, reports Xinhua.

"Jorge Sampaoli and his technical committee are no longer at the helm," Flamengo said in a statement on Thursday. "We thank him and his staff and wish them all the best in the future."

Sampaoli, who replaced Vitor Pereira in April, led the club to 20 wins, 11 draws and eight defeats.

In addition to their Copa do Brasil anguish, Flamengo were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores - South America's premier club competition - in the round of 16 in August.

The Rio de Janeiro giants are currently seventh in Brazil's 20-team top-flight standings, 11 points behind leaders Botafogo.

Sampaoli is said to have had a strained relationship with several senior players following an incident in which his assistant, Pablo Fernandez, punched striker Pedro in the face after a match against Atletico Mineiro in July. Fernandez was sacked two days later.

Former Brazil national team boss Adenor Bacchi, better known as Tite, is the favorite to replace the Argentine.

Flamengo's next match is a home duel against Bahia in the Serie A on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.