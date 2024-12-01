Every senior AAP leader knows about Balyan extortion case, claims Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday dismissed claims of conspiracy surrounding the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in an extortion case, asserting that the matter had been "known to senior leaders for the last one year."

Gahlot, who recently left AAP and joined the BJP, raised serious concerns about the lack of action from AAP's top brass, including the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, despite their awareness of the issue.

Naresh Balyan, who is an MLA from Uttam Nagar, was arrested on Saturday following the release of audio clips allegedly featuring him in a conversation with gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. The clips purportedly reveal plans to threaten and extort money from Delhi builders and others.

In a press conference on Saturday, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described Balyan as an "extortionist" and accused AAP leaders of colluding with gangsters to extort protection money from traders and builders. He alleged that Balyan's activities were conducted with Kejriwal's full knowledge and consent.

Addressing the controversy, Gahlot told IANS, "It would be completely wrong to call this a conspiracy because every senior AAP leader has known about this for the last year. The real question is why no action was taken despite senior party leaders, including the National Convenor, being aware of such activities. It is disturbing that the issue has escalated to this point."

Gahlot further slammed AAP's purported principles, stating, "AAP initially stressed its commitment to three Cs -- Character, Corruption, and Crime. But when senior leaders and MLAs are involved in such incidents, it contradicts their founding values. The audio clip is not just a snippet; it is a continuous five-to-six-minute conversation that is clearly audible. This is very disturbing and shocking," he added.

Gahlot also addressed an incident during Arvind Kejriwal's padyatra in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday evening, where liquid was hurled at the AAP leader. Kejriwal later claimed the accused, Ashok Jha, was a bus marshal.

Gahlot questioned Kejriwal's reaction to the incident, accusing him of diverting attention.

"From what I observed, it seemed like someone poured water. Kejriwal's statement, alleging the person was a bus marshal, appears to be a tactic to draw attention to himself," Gahlot said.

Calling for a thorough investigation into the incident, he said, "Incidents like these should be examined carefully. There could be underlying factors that we are unaware of at this point. Whether it was planned or spontaneous, all aspects should be investigated properly."

Gahlot added that the identity, motives, and background of the individual involved in the padyatra incident must be scrutinised. "It's essential to find out the truth behind such actions. This matter cannot be dismissed lightly," he said.

