On eve of Palakkad bypoll, CPI-M courts trouble over advertisement in Muslim newspapers

Palakkad, Nov 19 (IANS) With just hours remaining for the Palakkad bypoll, the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front has landed in controversy over an election advertisement targeting Sandeep Warrier, a former BJP leader who recently joined the Congress.

The advertisement was published in two newspapers -- Suprabatham and Siraj -- managed by Muslim organisations, urging voters to support the CPI(M)-backed independent candidate Dr P. Sarin. Rahul Mamkootathil is the Congress candidate.

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, while Warrier has stated he will discuss the matter with party leadership before proceeding further.

The ad, which appeared in the Tuesday editions of these newspapers, emphasized a "Sarin Wave" and criticized Warrier by reproducing his past social media posts that allegedly carried anti-Muslim sentiments. These newspapers, which have a significant readership among Muslims in the district, were seemingly chosen to sway opinions in the constituency, where Muslims make up about 20 per cent of the electorate.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed the CPI(M), describing the move as “dirty politics.” He pointed out the selective targeting of Warrier in these specific newspapers while excluding CPI-M’s own publication, Deshabhimani.

“What’s most surprising is the CPI-M gave this advertisement targeting Warrier only in these Muslim backed newspapers and not in other newspapers including their own party organ ‘Deshabhimani’. So this is nothing but playing dirty politics. This tactic aims to exploit communal sentiments and shows desperation,” said Satheesan.

State Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh dismissed the allegations, claiming that the Left places ads across all newspapers without bias.

Sandeep Warrier was a prominent BJP leader in Palakkad until his unexpected switch to the Congress last Saturday, in the presence of senior national and state Congress leaders. The CPI-M, which had earlier brought Dr Sarin over from the Congress to field him as an independent candidate, was reportedly hoping to woo Warrier as well. His shift to the Congress has intensified tensions between the Left and the Congress.

Shafi Parambil, a four-time MLA from Palakkad, accused the CPI(M) of repeating divisive tactics that backfired against him in Vadakara. "They haven't learned their lesson and are resorting to the same communal politics in Palakkad," he said.

Palakkad goes to polls on Wednesday, with voting scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 1,94,706 voters across 184 polling booths will decide the fate of ten candidates.

The election was forced upon the electorate after sitting Congress legislator Shafi Parambil contested the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency where he won after trouncing one of CPI(M)’s most popular faces, sitting legislator and former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

