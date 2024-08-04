Eva Longoria celebrates her mom’s 80th b'day in style, takes her out for lunch

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Eva Longoria celebrated her mother’s 80th birthday by taking her out for a special lunch.

The actress recently shared two videos on her Instagram stories, capturing the joyful celebration.

In the first video, Eva can be heard saying, “With mommy, the birthday girl, and daddy,” as she pans her phone’s front camera.

The actress then asks her mother, “How do you feel, mom?” to which her mother replies, “Good, I feel great!”

Eva enthusiastically responds, “Big birthday, woohoo!”

In the second Instagram story, Eva is seen sitting with her mother inside a Texas restaurant as they browse through the menu.

Eva also shows the menu card up close to the camera.

The actress is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the television series 'Desperate Housewives', for which she received a Golden Globe nomination and won two Screen Actors Guild Awards with the cast.

Eva, who is of Tejano descent, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 15, 1975, and is the youngest of the four daughters of her Tejano parents Ella Eva (Mireles) and Enrique Longoria Jr.

The actress guest-starred in an episode of 'Beverly Hills, 90210', which led to a contract role on the CBS Daytime soap opera 'The Young and the Restless', where she portrayed Isabella Brana.

Eva is set to produce a Spanish-language adaptation of the television series 'Call My Agent!' for the US and will direct the first two episodes of the series.

