UP: Eunuch shot at in group rivalry

Gorakhpur, March 20 (IANS) A eunuch was shot at by unidentified miscreants in Gorakhpur following a dispute between two groups.

The victim identified as Tanya, 35, sustained two bullet injuries on her back and has been admitted at BRD Medical College for treatment where her condition is stated to be critical.

Police station in charge of Sahjanwa, Nitin Raghunath Srivastava, confirmed that there was dispute between two groups of eunuchs over deciding boundaries of their area that led to the incident.

He said police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and also initiated inquiry with the help of CCTV camera footage.

According to officials, the victim was on her way back home. As she was boarding the car, miscreants on a motorcycle opened fire on her. She received two bullet injuries and was admitted to the community health centre from where she was referred to BRD Medical College.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

This is the second incident of fighting between groups of eunuchs in rivalry over dominance.

On March 17, two groups of eunuchs had a scuffle at the time of opening of transgender cell at Mahila police station in Gorakhpur.

Women constables had faced a tough time in controlling them on the police station premises.

