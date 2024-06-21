Eternal Romantic: Kevin Costner declares he would like to be in love

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Kevin Costner (69) and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner finalised their divorce earlier this year, but the actor still remains open to the possibility of finding love in the future.

Talking about if he could see himself falling in love again, the actor told people.com: "Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love. There's such a good feeling that's associated with that."

"It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility. I’m not going to let anything harden my heart."

Costner also shared that he prioritised his children amid his split, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor, who has seven children in total, said: "You just keep talking, you keep coaching (the kids), you keep interested in what they're interested in ... I had to."

Meanwhile, Kevin recently confessed that his life was transformed when he "listened to (his) heart".

