Estonia's new government takes office

Tallinn, July 23 (IANS) The members of Estonia's new government, led by Kristen Michal, took the oath of office in front of the parliament on Tuesday.

The oath started at 10 am local time (0700 GMT) with the cabinet members reading aloud and signing the oath, Xinhua news agency reported.

Estonian President Alar Karis approved the composition of the new government on Monday.

The new government was formed by the ruling coalition composed of the Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party and Eesti 200.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.