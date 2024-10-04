Essar Energy Transition welcomes UK government's backing of HPP1 project

Stanlow (UK), Oct 4 (IANS) Essar Energy Transition (EET) welcomed Friday's announcement by the UK government confirming its support of the HyNet cluster.

EET Hydrogen, a division of EET, is developing the first large-scale, low-carbon hydrogen production hub in the UK at its site in Stanlow. This hub will produce 1,350 MW of hydrogen capacity in total and capture around 2.5 million tonnes of carbon per annum - equivalent to taking 1.1 million cars off the roads.

The EET Hydrogen hub will enable regional industrial and power generation businesses to decarbonise by switching from fossil fuels to low-carbon energy. The low-carbon hydrogen will be used locally by EET Fuels’ Stanlow refinery and other major manufacturers in the region, including Encirc, Pilkington, and Tata Chemicals to create the first low-carbon refining operations, glass, and chemicals manufacturing sites in the world. The EET Hydrogen hub will help to secure and grow vital industries, create jobs and unlock billions of pounds of related investment.

EET Hydrogen will develop the hydrogen hub in two phases, with the first plant (HPP1) at 350MW capacity, the second (HPP2) at 1,000MW capacity and an overall target capacity of 4,000MW+ by 2030. EET Hydrogen expects to begin construction of HPP1 in 2025, with low-carbon hydrogen produced at the site by 2028.

Tony Fountain, Managing Partner of EET said: "Fantastic to see the Government moving forward with the HyNet cluster, at the heart of which is our first low carbon hydrogen production plant at Stanlow, creating jobs and growth in the North West. Now that Government support is confirmed, we look forward to taking our final investment decision and starting construction in 2025."

Joe Seifert, CEO of EET Hydrogen, added: "Today’s announcement from the Government represents a critical moment in the UK’s hydrogen industry. The North West is once again leading global industry into a new era - producing critical everyday items but without the carbon impact. This investment will help to secure and grow jobs in our manufacturing heartlands for generations to come."

