Esha Gupta’s Saturday morning is all about playing in water with her puppy

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Esha Gupta spent a relaxed Saturday morning playing in the water with her four-legged friend.

Esha took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself and her puppy enjoying the pool.

The clip shows her furry friend swimming to her, after which the actress cradles the pup and smiles at the camera.

For her day in the pool, Esha kept it glamorously casual in an earthy-toned cutout monokini, accessorised with gold drop earrings.

Keeping it simple, Esha captioned the video: “Saturday Morning.”

A few days ago, Esha, who often uses social media to update her fans about her day-to-day life, shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram.

In the mirror photograph, the actress flaunts her toned hourglass figure, dressed in a black lace bralette and denim jeans.

For the caption, she simply wrote: “Hi.”

Esha made her acting debut in 2012 with the crime thriller 'Jannat 2'. She has since appeared in films such as 'Raaz 3D', 'Baby', 'Commando 2', 'Baadshaho', and 'Total Dhamaal'.

She was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' in 2019. The film, directed by Ashok Nanda, also stars Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar.

Her upcoming slate of work includes 'Murder 4', 'Desi Magic', and 'Hera Pheri 3'.

