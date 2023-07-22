Erdogan says plans talks with Putin for extension of Black Sea grain deal

Ankara, July 22 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, media reported.

"The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative will have a series of consequences, ranging from an increase in global food prices, famine in some regions, to potential new waves of migration," Erdogan told reporters on his flight back to Turkey on Friday.

"I believe we will ensure the continuation of this humanitarian movement by discussing the issue in detail with Putin," he said.

The Turkish President noted that Moscow's expectations of the grain initiative should also be met, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We know he also has some expectations from Western countries. Western countries need to take action in this regard," Erdogan said.

The President added that he planned to have a phone conversation first and then discuss the issue face-to-face.

"If Putin's planned visit in August takes place, we will discuss these issues in detail. I believe we will ensure the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative before the process is prolonged," Erdogan said.

Russia has complained that its demands to improve its own grain and fertiliser exports have not been met, and refused to extend the grain deal on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine signed separately with Turkey and the UN the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul in July 2022, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports.

The initiative, which was initially valid for 120 days, was extended in mid-November 2022 for another 120 days until March 18, 2023. Russia then agreed to extend the deal for only 60 days.

On May 17, Russia agreed to extend the deal for another 60 days.

