Erdogan, Putin hold phone talks on regional, global issues

Ankara, Nov 25 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, discussing bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to Erdogan's office.

During the phone talk, Erdogan said on Sunday that the two sides aimed to enhance cooperation in various fields, particularly the expansion of bilateral trade volume, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President pledged that his country will continue to contribute to the peace process.

Turkey, which maintains good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, has been acting as a mediator between the two countries since their conflict broke out in February 2022.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said the US decision to allow Kyiv to deploy its long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia is "a move aimed at fueling the war".

"It appears to be a move aimed at fueling the war, ensuring it does not end, and even encouraging its spread," Erdogan told reporters on his flight back to Turkey from Brazil, where he attended the G20 summit, according to a report by semi-official Anadolu Agency.

