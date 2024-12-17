ERCP an important project, will benefit people of Rajasthan: BJP’s Ankit Chechi

Jaipur, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Rajasthan on Tuesday. During his visit, an agreement was made regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). BJP leaders and workers welcomed this decision of the government in conversations with IANS.

Ankit Chechi, the state president of BJP's Youth Wing in Rajasthan, stated, "This was a major issue for Rajasthan. The central and state governments have been working continuously to resolve this problem. Now, through the ERCP, the state is working towards providing water to the entire state. This was an important issue that will benefit the people of the state."

BJP supporter Deepak Karwasara told IANS, "This is a historic moment for the people of Rajasthan as an agreement has been made regarding water between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Prime Minister visited to mark the completion of this project. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for thousands of crores worth of projects, including significant ones like the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project."

Targeting Congress, he added, "Congress leaders only made long promises. For over 20 years, they kept delaying this project and created several obstacles."

BJP supporter Krishna Mandloi said, "The efforts made by PM Modi for women's empowerment are commendable. Now, his hard work is bearing fruit, and many women attended the gathering. People are benefiting from the schemes being run by the government."

It is noteworthy that PM Modi was on a visit to Jaipur on Tuesday, where he gave the state several crores worth of projects. One of the key projects was the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which aims to provide drinking water, irrigation, and industrial water to 21 districts of Rajasthan and 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh. A historic agreement was made regarding this project.

