Eradicate terrorism, establish lasting peace in J&K: HM Amit Shah to security forces (Lead)

Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked security forces to completely eradicate terrorism in J&K and establish lasting peace.

While chairing a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, the Union Home Minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eradicating terrorism.”

During the meeting, Union Home Minister lauded the efforts of security agencies for a significant reduction in terror-related incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations.

He reiterated the zero tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “Due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to our country in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled.”

Amit Shah directed all security agencies to continue efforts with a coordinated approach to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also directed that the implementation of the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan must be ensured in mission mode.

Home Minister said that all agencies should continue to work in a coordinated manner so that the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 can be sustained and the goal of ‘terror-free J&K’ can be achieved at the earliest.

Home Minister said that the Modi government is providing all the resources necessary to achieve this goal.

Union Home Minister also reviewed the preparedness of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, which is scheduled from July 3 to August 9 this year and directed concerned agencies to take all necessary action for conducting the holy yatra peacefully.

