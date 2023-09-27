Epsilon Carbon ships out liquid coal tar pitch to South Africa

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Specialty carbon products company Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd becomes the first Indian company to ship out liquid coal tar pitch.

According to the company, it shipped out 8,000 tons from Mangalore port to South32 Aluminium smelters in South Africa and Mozambique.

This first shipment will lead the way for Epsilon Carbon to supply global smelters with an estimated export of $100 million dollars in 2024, the company said in a statement.

Epsilon Carbon is currently setting up a greenfield specialty carbon complex in Orissa which will also be capable of exporting liquid coal tar pitch.

Flagging off the first consignment, Epsilon Carbon’s Founder and Managing Director, Vikram Handa, said: “It is a moment of pride for us to be the first Indian company exporting liquid coal tar pitch. This achievement sets Indian capabilities on the global map for the coal tar derivatives industry.”

The main focus will be to support Middle East customers with a shorter transit time and aim to have our own vessel in 2025 to deliver liquid coal tar pitch directly to our global customers, Handa said.

