Environmentalists welcome TNPCB ban on woven and ruffian bags

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Environmental groups and social activists have welcomed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB)'s move of imposing a ban on woven and ruffian bags.

On Wednesday, the TNPCB issued a statement stating that the woven or ruffian bags are single-use plastics and directed the public not to use such bags.

The board in the statement said that the manufacture, selling and distribution of these plastics is a violation as per the notification on ban on single-use plastic.

Mahadeva Ramalingam, Chief Advisor, Chennai Environmental Group -- a study group on environment -- told IANS, "We have found large quantities of woven and ruffian plastics flooding into the Tamil Nadu market after the ban on single-use plastics. This is a method to bring in single use plastic through the back door ultimately polluting the environment."

Several environmentalists and social movements across the state have been campaigning against this, he said and added that the statement of the TNPCB was highly appreciated and welcomed.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has in the statement said, "Plastic carry bags in the name of woven bags or ruffian bags are widely available with the vendors and shopkeepers. Commercial establishments like super markets, textile shops, shopping malls, flower shops, groceries, food and vegetable shops are using these bags in large numbers and these single use items are used only once before they are thrown away and littered."

Environmentalists and social activists have been raising the issue of single-use plastic flooding the market through back doors like woven or ruffian plastic bags.

Syed Umanullah Khan, activist based out of Madurai while speaking to IANS said, "When we protested against the use of woven and ruffian bags in Madurai and other southern Tamil Nadu districts, I was hounded out by the big cartel. We had to file several complaints with the police and pollution control board officers in Chennai and Madurai and there has been a relentless fight for this. Ultimately the result has come and we are happy at the TN PCB issuing the statement clarifying the position."

