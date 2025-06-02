Younghee Returns! Squid Game 3 Trailer Sets Stage for Final Face-Off - Watch Here

Out of all the web series we’ve seen on Netflix, Squid Game stood out and was loved by viewers around the world. The first season raised the bar with its gripping story, but some fans felt let down by the second season. Now, the much-awaited third season is set to premiere on June 27th, and the trailer has just been released—sparking excitement among fans once again.

The trailer picks up right where Season 2 ended. The main character, Gi-hun, is still determined to bring down the deadly game once and for all, even though his mission puts him in danger. After The Front Man killed Jung-bae in the last season, Gi-hun is now on a path to seek justice and revenge.

This new season introduces fresh games, with none of the previous ones being repeated. Fans can also look forward to a possible showdown between Gi-hun and The Front Man.

“Every game must come to an end. Squid Game: The Final Season. June 27. Only on Netflix,” the makers shared while unveiling the trailer.

Season 3 features a stellar cast including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yu-ri, Chae Kuk-hee, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, and Jun Suk-ho, with a special appearance by Park Hee-soon. The series is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.