Why Do Vijay Deverakonda’s Words Often Get Misunderstood?

Jul 08, 2025, 14:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

Vijay Deverakonda has found himself at the centre of yet another social media storm, with some users accusing him of taking a dig at star kids over industry privileges. The controversy stems from his recent comments about not having the luxury to demand script changes—something he believes is more accessible to those from film families.

However, the actor’s intent appears to have been misinterpreted. Vijay was not aiming at any particular individual or group. Rather, he was making a broader point about the natural gap in exposure and access between industry insiders and outsiders—a reality that applies far beyond just the film world.

He spoke from personal experience, highlighting how newcomers without a film background often have to learn everything from scratch, while those born into the industry grow up surrounded by it, giving them an early edge. It was an honest observation, not a complaint or an attack.

Unfortunately, snippets of his statement were taken out of context and circulated online, distorting his message and fuelling unnecessary debate. This kind of selective interpretation only adds to confusion and takes attention away from the larger truth being discussed.

At a time when meaningful dialogue is more important than ever, it's crucial to engage with full context and intent rather than jumping to conclusions. Vijay’s words deserve to be understood in the spirit they were shared—with honesty, not hostility.


