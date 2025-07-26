Who Is Sumeera Rajput: Pakistani TikTok Star ‘Killed’ for Refusing to Remarry

In a shocking incident, Pakistani TikTok star Sumeera Rajput was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in the Bago Wah area of Sindh’s Ghotki district.

According to initial reports, Rajput’s 15-year-old daughter has alleged that her mother was poisoned for refusing to remarry. The disturbing revelation comes shortly after the death of another TikTok star in Pakistan, raising growing concerns over the safety of women content creators in the country.

Local media reports state that Sumeera was allegedly forcefully given pills, after which her health deteriorated rapidly. She was reportedly shifted to Sukkur, where she breathed her last.

Her ex-husband, Ali Raza, and his associate, Imran, have been named as suspects in the case. Rajput had divorced Raza three years ago, but he had allegedly been pressuring her to remarry, leading to repeated disputes.

Police have detained two individuals in connection with the case, but no FIR has been registered as of now.

Sumeera Rajput was a rising star on TikTok, with more than 58,000 followers and over a million likes on her videos. Her sudden and tragic death has sparked widespread outrage, underscoring the deep-rooted gender-based violence faced by women and digital creators in Pakistan.

In a similar case from June, 17-year-old TikToker Sana Yousuf was shot dead in her home in Islamabad’s Sector G-13/1. A 22-year-old man, Umar Hayat, was arrested for her murder. He had reportedly been harassing her through repeated contact.