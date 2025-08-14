Who is Saaniya Chandok? Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancee – Love or Arranged? Get the Full Story!

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has tied the knot with Saaniya Chandok in an intimate engagement ceremony attended only by close family and friends, multiple media reports confirm.

Who is Saaniya Chandok? Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée and Granddaughter of Mumbai Business Tycoon

The 25-year-old cricketer’s fiancée, Saaniya, is the Designated Partner and Director at Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare company Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. She is also the granddaughter of renowned Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, a major player in the city’s hospitality and food-and-beverage sector. The group operates well-known brands such as Kwality ice cream, Brooklyn Creamery, and the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive.

Saaniya, a graduate of the London School of Economics, also holds a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service, earned in late 2024. She is reportedly close to Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, with whom she has been spotted on trips to Jaipur and at recent IPL matches.

Despite the families’ high-profile backgrounds, the engagement was kept private, with no official statements released so far.

Meanwhile, Arjun continues to carve out his own path in cricket. The left-arm seamer represents Goa in domestic cricket and has appeared for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, playing five matches across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Arjun and Saaniya’s engagement marks a new chapter for both families, celebrated quietly but warmly among close friends and relatives.