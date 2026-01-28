What Made Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing at the Peak of His Career?

Renowned singer Arijit Singh has sent shockwaves across the music industry and among fans after announcing his retirement from playback singing. The double National Award winner shared the unexpected news through a social media post on Tuesday night, leaving admirers emotional and surprised.

Wishing his followers a happy New Year, Arijit revealed that he has decided to step away from singing for films and will no longer take up new playback assignments. The announcement came just days after the release of Maatrubhumi, a song he sang alongside Shreya Ghoshal for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan, which was unveiled ahead of Republic Day.

Why Did Arijit Singh Take This Decision?

While the news stunned many, people close to the singer suggest that this decision had been on his mind for a long time. Screenshots allegedly taken from Arijit Singh’s private X (formerly Twitter) account have also gone viral, offering insight into his thought process.

In the post, Arijit reportedly explained that there was no single reason behind his decision. He admitted that creative boredom played a major role, stating that he tends to lose interest quickly, which is why he often reinvents his songs during live performances. According to the post, after years of doing the same kind of work, he finally found the courage to step away.

No No No Arijit ....you cannot do this .... Bro just say it's prank 🥲... #arijitsingh #whoami pic.twitter.com/JrYB7XujHh — VIRENDRA SHAH (@Virendr36129334) January 27, 2026

A Look at Arijit Singh’s Musical Journey

Arijit Singh’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. He first appeared on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 but did not make it to the finale. His playback singing debut came in 2010 with the Telugu film Kedi, followed by his Bollywood entry in Murder 2 (2011).

However, it was Aashiqui 2 (2013) that transformed him into a household name. Since then, Arijit has recorded more than 800 songs across languages, averaging over 50 songs a year. He has also explored music composition, notably with the film Pagglait, and has consistently toured India and abroad with sold-out concerts.

For nearly 15 years, his voice has been an inseparable part of Indian cinema.

A Life Away From Bollywood Glamour

Despite his immense success, Arijit Singh has always remained detached from the glamour of Bollywood. Born in Murshidabad, West Bengal, he preferred staying away from celebrity parties and media attention. Most of his recordings were done at his home studio, and he traveled to Mumbai only when absolutely necessary.

Industry insiders believe that after achieving fame, financial success, and critical acclaim, the singer may have felt creatively exhausted. Film music often comes with commercial and narrative constraints, which can limit artistic freedom. For an artiste like Arijit, the urge to create music without boundaries seems to have taken precedence.

Not the End of Music, Just Films

Importantly, Arijit Singh has not quit music altogether. He has only distanced himself from playback singing to focus on creating music on his own terms. His statement emphasized gratitude for the love he has received and described his journey in films as a “wonderful experience.”

While fans are heartbroken, many believe this is merely the beginning of a new phase — possibly more independent music, experimentation, and personal artistic exploration.

Whether this retirement is permanent or temporary remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Arijit Singh’s voice has left an indelible mark on Indian music, and his next chapter, whatever it may be, will be watched closely by millions.