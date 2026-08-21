Welcome to the Jungle OTT Release: Where to Watch?

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle has finally arrived on OTT. After completing its theatrical run, the film is now available for audiences who prefer watching movies from home.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie features a large ensemble cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. With its combination of comedy, chaos and a group of eccentric characters, the film aims to deliver a light-hearted entertainment experience.

Welcome to the Jungle OTT Platform

Wondering where to watch Welcome to the Jungle online? The film is now streaming on JioHotstar from August 21, 2026.

The digital premiere gives audiences another opportunity to watch Akshay Kumar's latest comedy after its theatrical release. Those who missed the movie in cinemas can now catch it on the streaming platform from the comfort of their homes.

Welcome to the Jungle Cast

Akshay Kumar headlines the film, which brings together several well-known names from Bollywood.

The cast includes:

Akshay Kumar

Suniel Shetty

Paresh Rawal

Raveena Tandon

Jacqueline Fernandez

Arshad Warsi

The presence of a large ensemble is one of the major attractions of the movie.

What Is Welcome to the Jungle About?

The story revolves around an unusual plan involving a corrupt politician. He decides to finance a movie with the intention of deliberately turning it into a failure so that he can later use the losses for tax benefits.

A group of filmmakers is brought together to execute this strange idea. What follows is a series of comic situations, misunderstandings and unpredictable events.

The film uses the familiar ingredients of Bollywood comedy, including exaggerated characters, physical humour and chaotic situations.