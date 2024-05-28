Watch: Jr NTR Gets Emotional, Sits on Ground at NTR Ghat

Today marks the 101st birth anniversary of the legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, making it a special day for the NTR family.

Every year on this occasion, Jr NTR, along with several other family members, visits the NTR Ghat to pay tribute to the great soul. This year was no different, as the Janatha Garage actor was accompanied by his brother, Kalyan Ram, and they were spotted at the venue on Tuesday.

Jr NTR was seen arriving at the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to honor his grandfather on his 101st birthday. Visuals of his visit have surfaced on the internet, showing him and his brother paying their heartfelt tribute with folded hands. Despite the presence of a huge crowd of fans, the brothers remained unfazed.

In a particular picture, the RRR actor and his brother were seen sitting on the ground, observing a moment of silence. They were accompanied by heavy security and were seen showering flowers as a mark of respect and love for their late grandfather.

In addition to the NTR brothers, several other family members also turned up at the venue to pay their respects.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a legendary actor, filmmaker, and politician who appeared in 300 movies and won three National Awards. In his political career, he served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for over seven years and more than three terms. NTR passed away on January 18, 1996, at his Hyderabad residence.