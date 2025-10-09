Watch Dude Telugu Trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan is Back!

Pradeep Ranganathan has become a household name in Telugu as well, thanks to his youthful entertainers Love Today and Dragon. He is now all set to enthral the youth once again with his upcoming film Dude.

The trailer of Dude has been unveiled today in both Telugu and Tamil, offering a signature Pradeep Ranganathan-style treat for fans and movie lovers alike. The trailer has humour and energy in the right proportions. With the film slated for a grand theatrical release on October 17, 2025, ahead of Diwali 2025 (October 20), the trailer lives up to the high expectations surrounding it.

Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarath Kumar, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and others in prominent roles.

Watch Dude Telugu Trailer Here