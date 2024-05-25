Watch: Disha Patani Turns Heads With Her Style at Airport

Bollywood actress Disha Patani turned heads at the airport on Saturday, effortlessly flaunting her toned physique in a breezy summer ensemble. The actress donned a crop top paired with white cargo pants as she made her way to the entrance.

Patani's airport look oozed summer fashion goals. She completed her chic outfit with stylish shades and let her wavy locks flow freely. A video of the actress at the airport has gone viral on social media.

The 30-year-old actress will soon grace the big screen in Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated magnum opus, 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The sci-fi film boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

Disha Patani's diverse lineup also includes her Tamil cinema debut in Siva's 'Kanguva'. The sci-fi period action-thriller, featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol, will showcase her in a time-travel narrative, marking her first foray into the Tamil film industry.

Known for her dedication to fitness, Disha frequently shares glimpses of her workout routines on social media. The actress enjoys unwinding by the beach and poolside, and her vacation snaps garner significant engagement from fans who admire her toned physique.

Disha's workout regimen includes weight training, kickboxing, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Despite a hectic schedule, she ensures she doesn't miss her fitness sessions, even on film sets.

Disha was last seen playing a villainous role in the Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna action thriller 'Yodha', released earlier this year.