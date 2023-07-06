In brand-new Lotte Xylitol gum advertisements, BTS is back as OT7 and each member showcases their acting skills. The first commercial opens with the boys gathered around Jungkook as he declares, "I want..."

The others hurriedly attempted to fill in the blank and made numerous suggestions to him before he could finish.

The same scenario occurs in RM's ad where Jungkook, V, and Suga try to help him as well as in Jin's commercial with J-Hope and Jimin.

Of course, Xylitol is what they all ultimately want.

It's always the ideal time, whether it's right after a meal, right after brushing your teeth, or right before bed.

Check out the ads below.

