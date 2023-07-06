The recent speculation that actress Han So Hee may appear in the music video for BTS member Jungkook's solo debut track "Seven" has sparked excitement on social media.

According to reports from several media outlets, Han So Hee has finished filming the "Seven" music video in Los Angeles. If these rumours are accurate, it will be her first appearance in a music video in four years. She last appeared in a music video in 2019 for the song "You & I" by MeloMance.

A representative from Big Hit Music, BTS' agency, declined to provide confirmation when asked for it. The only thing they said was, "It is difficult to confirm. Please understand.“ The fans' interest and eagerness have only grown as a result of this response.

Fans are understandably excited about the possibility of Han So Hee appearing in Jungkook's music video because it has special significance for them.

Han So Hee's social media activity has been impacted by this rumour as well. More comments have been left on her most recent Instagram post than she often receives as fans respond to the possibility of her appearing in Jungkook's next solo MV. The increased frenzy on social media only serves as another evidence of the excitement with which people are anticipating both Jungkook's solo debut and Han So Hee's potential involvement in it.

Meanwhile, everyone's attention is on the upcoming release of Jungkook's "Seven," which is set for July 14 at 1 p.m. KST. The ARMYs are anxiously expecting confirmation from Big Hit music about the accuracy of the rumours claiming Han So Hee's involvement with the music video.

