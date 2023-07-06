One of the most active members on Instagram is the leader of BTS, RM, aka Kim Namjoon. His weekly Instagram post appeared recently, and among other things, a photo of him with short hair has been very popular. Everyone is speculating whether Namjoon is preparing ARMYs before announcing his military enlistment due to the caption as well as the photo.

In a recent post, RM is seen sharing photos of himself and his friends taken at his studio. In one of the photos, which he also shared on his account, he has short hair. In another, before cutting his hair short, he posted a photo of the salon. He wrote in the caption, "gotta expect the unexpected."

Fans immediately speculate whether Namjoon was softening the blow by getting them ready with his posts. It is no secret that on June 17, 2023, RM hosted the FESTA event in Seoul, where he gave a heartfelt performance. He made repeated hints to the fact that this would be his last performance for the time being.

Namjoon is seen in several viral videos giving all of his energy to the performance. BigHt Music has not officially commented on the matter, however posts by RM have left ARMYs speculating.

Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook Shares The Fantasies About His Love Life