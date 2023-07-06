Abishek Malhan Or Manisha Rani, Who Will Win Bigg Boss OTT 2?

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows, be it on OTT or television. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT season is being aired on Jio Cinema. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will run for six weeks.

Currently, the show is in its third week, the contestants got their ranking in the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani are popular contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Abhishek and Manisha will get the highest votes from the viewers whenever they are nominated for eviction. Abhishek and Manisha are getting saved by their fans.

No doubt, the final battle is going to be between Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become a million-dollar question on social media.

