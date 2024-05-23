Viral Video: Anushka Sharma Heartbroken After RCB's IPL 2024 Exit

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) exited the IPL 2024 tournament on Wednesday after suffering a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the qualifier match. Kohli's wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has been a regular at RCB's matches this season, looked heartbroken in the stands following her husband's team's elimination.

A viral video by a fan page circulating on social media captured Anushka Sharma's dejected reaction at the end of the match. The actress, clad in a multi-colored shirt, appeared visibly upset and disheartened by RCB's loss.

Anushka Sharma yesterday at the Narendra Modi Stadium to support Virat Kohli and RCB team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s30GtVW5uu — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 23, 2024

Just days earlier, Anushka had celebrated RCB's victory over Chennai Super Kings, which had secured them a spot in the qualifier. Her joy was evident as she cheered Kohli and his team from the stands.

The match against Rajasthan Royals marked a disappointing end to RCB's IPL 2024 campaign. Despite Virat Kohli's performances with the bat, the team fell short of making it to the finals.