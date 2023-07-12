Viraj Ashwin Might Overshadow Anand Deverakonda In Baby

Young hero Viraj Ashwin made his grand debut with Anaganaga O Prema Katha. Currently, Viraj Ashwin is occupied with Baby movie promotions. The movie is headlined by Anand Deverakonda.

If anyone of you look at the Baby trailer, Viraj Ashwin is looking good on the screen and he seems to have a got meatier role in Baby. We shouldn't be stunned if Viraj Ashwini overshadows Anand Deverakonda.

Baby producer SKN also appreciated Viraj Ashwin for his killer looks in the film. Viraj Ashwin might even get busy after the release of Baby.

Viraj Ashwin was last seen in Mayapetika. He has three films in his pipeline which are in various stages of production.

Baby will releases in theatres on July 14, 2023.