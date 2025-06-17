Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting OTT Release: Streams from June 27

A new Telugu web series titled ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ is set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 27, offering viewers a blend of suspense, folklore, and social drama. Set in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the series explores the chilling mystery behind a long-standing curse that haunts the town of Viraatapalem.

The show features Abhignya Vuthaluru in the lead role as a determined police constable who refuses to accept superstition as fact. Alongside Charan Lakkaraju, her character digs deep into the truth behind a local belief: every bride in the village dies mysteriously on her wedding day, a curse that has halted marriages for over a decade.

Directed by Krishna Poluru, the series combines eerie village folklore with a slow-burning investigation, placing a spotlight on fear, resistance, and the consequences of silence. The show has been produced by Sriram of South Indian Screens, known for the previous collaboration Recce.

Speaking about the series, Krishna Poluru said, “This is a story about how fear can paralyse a community and how one woman’s courage can begin to unravel the truth. We wanted to create a grounded, emotional thriller with a strong sense of place and atmosphere.”

Producer Sriram added, “This story felt unique from the start. It speaks to the quiet fears many communities carry, and I believe audiences will connect with its rawness and depth.”

Lead actor Abhignya Vuthaluru described the role as both challenging and rewarding. “It’s a role that demanded emotional strength and vulnerability. Shooting in real locations made the experience even more authentic.”

Anuradha Gudur, ZEE5 Telugu Business Head, said the series reflects the platform’s intent to tell stories rooted in real emotions and regional cultures. “It’s not just a supernatural thriller — it’s a story about truth, resilience, and the courage to ask questions.”

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting will be available to stream on ZEE5 from June 27.