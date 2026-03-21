Vijay Antony and Bichagadu Fame Sasi Unite for Vanda Devullu

The blockbuster Bichagadu combination is back with another intriguing film. Versatile star Vijay Antony reunites with critically acclaimed director Sasi for a new project titled Vanda Devullu. Swasika plays the female lead, while Ajay Dhishan, Karunaas, Lijmol, and Kavya Anil appear in key roles. The film is produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation in association with Sarvanth Ram Creations by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji Productions, with Fatima Vijay Antony presenting it.

Dynamic Star and MAA President Vishnu Manchu unveiled the film’s first-look poster, which introduces an intense rural drama. Vijay Antony is seen in a rugged avatar, standing in cornfields, clad in a worn-out beige shirt and traditional headscarf. His stern, weathered expression hints at a man who has faced hardships, while the sickle in his hand reinforces his identity as a farmer. Beside him, Swasika appears in a traditional saree, her serious, contemplative look suggesting inner strength layered with emotional depth. Overall, the poster powerfully conveys the tone of a gritty and emotional rural drama.

In the technical department, S.B. Darshan Kirlosh handles cinematography, while Balaji Sriram composes the music. Harish Yuvaraj serves as the editor, and V. Sasi Kumar takes charge as the art director.

The shoot of Vanda Devullu is currently underway.