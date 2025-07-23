Vidhu Ishiqa, a woman of Indian origin, has made the nation proud by winning the Mrs Earth International 2025 beauty pageant. She announced the achievement on her Instagram, calling it a win not just for herself but for every woman. In an emotional post, she wrote that this victory is not just about a crown—it’s a celebration of every breakdown, every comeback, and every moment she chose her dreams over fear.

The post has gone viral, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all over.

About the Pageant

Mrs Earth International is a global beauty pageant that aims to promote environmental awareness. Contestants from several countries participate every year. This time, Vidhu outshined competitors from around the world to clinch the crown, becoming an inspiration to many aspiring women.

Celebrated by India

The official Mrs India Universe Instagram page also congratulated Vidhu, highlighting that an Indian-origin woman has brought home the crown and made the nation proud. Vidhu, in turn, expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported and congratulated her.

More Than a Beauty Queen

Vidhu Ishiqa is also a singer and the founder of GLAMGUAVA, a fashion platform that promotes eco-friendly fashion. In 2024, she had also won the Mrs Earth 2024 award. Her journey has not been easy—she faced many challenges with courage, self-belief, and discipline.

From appearing on TV shows to walking international ramps, from being a singer to starting a sustainable fashion brand, Vidhu has shown the world what fearless women can achieve.