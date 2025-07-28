Varun Sandesh's New Movie One Way Ticket Launched

Varun Sandesh consistently strives to captivate audiences with diverse and content-rich projects. His new film, titled 'One Way Ticket,' has officially commenced. This movie is a joint production by Sri Padma Films and Rangasthalam Movie Makers, with Jorige Srinivasa Rao as producer. A. Palani Swamy is directing the film.

The pooja ceremony for the movie, starring Varun Sandesh and Kushboo Choudhary as the lead pair, was held grandly on Sunday, July 27. Prominent producer C. Kalyan clapped for the muhurat shot at the inauguration ceremony, while Harshith Reddy handed over the script and Producer TS Rao has graced this event. Director and producer Trinadha Rao Nakkina switched on the camera for the first shot. Following the ceremony, the core team and special guests shared their thoughts.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina stated, "I'm always happy to attend the launch of Varun Sandesh's films. I've witnessed Varun Sandesh's glory many times. It's my dream for our darling Varun Sandesh to achieve a big hit. I wish this 'One Way Ticket' movie would be a great success."

Varun Sandesh expressed , "As soon as I heard the title 'One Way Ticket,' it felt fresh to me. I really liked the story narrated by Palani Garu. Srinivasa Rao Garu is producing this film. I'm going to portray a new character, and the script is very different. Karthik is set to provide excellent melodies for our film. We will start shooting soon. Kushboo and Manoj will play important roles in this film. My thanks to Trinadha Rao Nakkina, C. Kalyan, Harishith Reddy, and director Jagannath Garu for attending the launch. I wish for everyone's blessings on our film and team."

Producer Srinivasa Rao said, " This is our second film under the Sri Padma Films and Rangasthalam Movie Makers banners. Thanks to everyone who attended the launch. A. Palani Swamy is directing this movie with Varun Sandesh as the hero. I request everyone to bless our film."

Director A. Palani Swamy shared, "'One Way Ticket' is going to be a crime thriller. We have a very good script. Srinivasa Rao Garu is producing this film with Varun Sandesh as the hero. Thanks to everyone who attended our movie's pooja ceremony."

Kushboo Choudhary stated, "Thanks to everyone who attended our movie's launch. I'm happy to be working with Varun Sandesh Garu."

Music Director Sai Karthik said , "The story of this movie is going to be wonderful. Tamil director Palani is going to make this movie with many thrilling moments. I'm working with Varun Sandesh again after 13 years. I wish this film great success."

Actor Manoj Nandam said, "Thanks to everyone who attended our movie's launch. This film will be very thrilling, and every character is quite different. My thanks to Srinivasa Garu and Palani Garu for giving me this opportunity."

Actor Sudhakar expressed , "Thanks to all the guests who attended the 'One Way Ticket' movie launch. Srinivasa Rao is producing this film with Varun Sandesh as the hero, and A. Palani Swamy will direct it. My thanks to the director and producer for giving me this opportunity in this film."

Manoj Nandam and Sudhakar will play pivotal roles in the film. Srinivas Bejugam will be the cinematographer, and Sai Karthik will compose the music. Regular shooting has already begun, and other details about the film will be announced soon.