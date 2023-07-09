To the delight of the fans, BTS' J-Hope shared a letter on Weverse addressing his fans almost after a month. Currently enlisted in the army to complete his mandatory military enlistment, J-Hope wrote a letter to the BTS ARMYs giving them an update about his military service and revealing that he is now serving as an assistant in the military training camp.

J-Hope aka Hobi started his letter by greeting the fans and inquiring about their health. He also asked the fans about how their weekend is going on. He further stated that he was appointed after the completion of his teaching research lecture in the Army Training Battalion and that now he is serving as an assistant at the training camp.

Hobi continued that he was so busy with the day-to-day work that he forgot to disclose the news to the fans. He wrote this letter to greet the fans. Hobi mentioned that he is carrying out the hot July military mission and that he is reminded of the days when he was J-Hope this time last year. He further states that he has become a different person altogether and that he hopes that his future will be passionate.

By the end of the letter, J-Hope shares that he wrote to tell the fans that he is living as Jung Hoseok and J-Hope and that this will never change. Lastly, he asks the ARMYs to protect themselves from the heat and rain. With all the Armed Forces and the trainees, he wishes that the fans are in good health.

Soon after his letter was posted on Weverse, BTS ARMYs began trending him on Twitter. One of them tweeted, reacting to his letter, “Sending all of my love to you dearest Hobi will be wishing for your safety!” Whereas another fan tweeted, “Hello Hobi, thank you so much Hobi. You too take care of yourself. I wish you good health. I really miss you, your smile. I'm proud of your achievement. You deserve that I love you my sunshine,”

